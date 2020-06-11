Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.70

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.70 and last traded at C$11.30, with a volume of 8300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.70.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on Vecima Networks from C$10.85 to C$12.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $238.93 million and a PE ratio of -66.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -130.95%.

About Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,988 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,988 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
Noble Shares Gap Up to $0.73
Noble Shares Gap Up to $0.73
Shiloh Industries Trading Down 24.3%
Shiloh Industries Trading Down 24.3%
Boot Barn Trading Down 3.8%
Boot Barn Trading Down 3.8%
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3%
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3%
Sleep Number Trading 0.1% Higher
Sleep Number Trading 0.1% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report