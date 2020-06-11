Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.70

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.70 and last traded at C$11.30, with a volume of 8300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.70.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on Vecima Networks from C$10.85 to C$12.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $238.93 million and a PE ratio of -66.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -130.95%.

About Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

