Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.14

Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 1409755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of $7.20 million and a P/E ratio of -130.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

About Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.