Caledonia Mining (TSE:CAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.70

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (TSE:CAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.70 and last traded at C$22.70, with a volume of 13345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.14. The company has a market cap of $249.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (TSE:CAL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

