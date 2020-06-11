Sernova (CVE:SVA) Shares Down 15.6%

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA)’s share price was down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 915,015 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 365,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Sernova (CVE:SVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post 0.0207407 EPS for the current year.

About Sernova (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies, including therapeutic cells and local immune protection. The company is developing a Cell Pouch system that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of type-1 diabetes.

