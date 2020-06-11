Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Stock Price Up 31%

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) shares rose 31% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.55, approximately 106,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 641% from the average daily volume of 14,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 23.53, a current ratio of 24.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37.

Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

