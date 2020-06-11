Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.48

Zephyr Minerals Limited (CVE:ZFR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 400598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and a P/E ratio of -43.64.

About Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It focuses on its 100% owned Dawson Gold Project and Green Mountain Property located in Colorado. The company's total land package includes approximately 129 hectares covering 135 unpatented lode claims and 9 patented lode claims.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.