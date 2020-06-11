Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.48

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zephyr Minerals Limited (CVE:ZFR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 400598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and a P/E ratio of -43.64.

About Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It focuses on its 100% owned Dawson Gold Project and Green Mountain Property located in Colorado. The company's total land package includes approximately 129 hectares covering 135 unpatented lode claims and 9 patented lode claims.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,988 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,988 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
Noble Shares Gap Up to $0.73
Noble Shares Gap Up to $0.73
Shiloh Industries Trading Down 24.3%
Shiloh Industries Trading Down 24.3%
Boot Barn Trading Down 3.8%
Boot Barn Trading Down 3.8%
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3%
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3%
Sleep Number Trading 0.1% Higher
Sleep Number Trading 0.1% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report