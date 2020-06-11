SolidusGold (CVE:SDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.08

SolidusGold Inc (CVE:SDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 9080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

SolidusGold Company Profile (CVE:SDC)

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises 43 mineral claims totaling approximately 19,772 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SolidusGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolidusGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.