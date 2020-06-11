Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Terrace Energy Corp (CVE:TZR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $946,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.06.

About Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,988 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,988 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
Noble Shares Gap Up to $0.73
Noble Shares Gap Up to $0.73
Shiloh Industries Trading Down 24.3%
Shiloh Industries Trading Down 24.3%
Boot Barn Trading Down 3.8%
Boot Barn Trading Down 3.8%
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3%
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3%
Sleep Number Trading 0.1% Higher
Sleep Number Trading 0.1% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report