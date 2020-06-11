Comparing ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares ON Semiconductor and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 1.55% 14.62% 5.49% CEVA 1.22% 1.89% 1.60%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ON Semiconductor and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 3 4 12 0 2.47 CEVA 0 3 3 0 2.50

ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $19.37, suggesting a potential downside of 0.47%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $37.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.86%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ON Semiconductor and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 1.45 $211.70 million $1.49 13.06 CEVA $87.15 million 8.80 $30,000.00 $0.14 249.00

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats CEVA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design for government customers; and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications. The company also provides IPs for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platforms. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.