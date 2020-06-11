Stitch Fix Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a report released on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

Shares of SFIX opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 285.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 944,507 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,210.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $101,273.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,890 shares of company stock worth $6,938,605. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

