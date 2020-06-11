Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

In other news, Director Graham M. Weston purchased 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $756,359.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,287.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 224,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

