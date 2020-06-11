FY2021 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Raised by Oppenheimer

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.28.

Shares of ANGI opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.80 and a beta of 2.04. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 75,928 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $666,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,980,677 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,873. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

