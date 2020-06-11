FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research note issued on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

