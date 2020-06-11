FY2021 EPS Estimates for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Boosted by Dougherty & Co

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Immersion in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Get Immersion alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $8.66.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%.

In other Immersion news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $45,894.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,240.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Immersion by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Immersion by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immersion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Immersion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.