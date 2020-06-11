DA Davidson Weighs in on Mongodb Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mongodb in a report released on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now expects that the company will earn ($3.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.07). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Mongodb stock opened at $208.18 on Wednesday. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 40.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter valued at $1,789,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 83.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,754 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,969,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $32,859,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $209,225.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,208.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,667 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,027. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

