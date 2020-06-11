William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Monday, June 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.50. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.95. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after acquiring an additional 284,975 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

