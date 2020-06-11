Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered by Wedbush

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $167.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $323.25 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $324.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $278,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 617,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

