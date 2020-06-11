Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Childrens Place Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Childrens Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.33. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley upped their price objective on Childrens Place from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Childrens Place from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 28,300 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Childrens Place by 825.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after buying an additional 812,388 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Childrens Place by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after buying an additional 146,229 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Childrens Place by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after buying an additional 69,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Childrens Place by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in Childrens Place by 73.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 185,682 shares during the period.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Earnings History and Estimates for Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

