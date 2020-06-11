FirstCash Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for FirstCash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.29 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 203.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1,174.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,259,000 after acquiring an additional 732,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

