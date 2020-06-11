Analysts Offer Predictions for L Brands Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of L Brands in a research report issued on Sunday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on L Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

LB opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

