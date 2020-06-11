Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MSG Networks Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MSG Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for MSG Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.89 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

MSGN opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $771.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,396.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $390,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $370,225.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,533 shares of company stock worth $485,596. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

