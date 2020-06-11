Dougherty & Co Comments on AstroNova Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AstroNova in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for AstroNova’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). AstroNova had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $48.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Barclays PLC increased its position in AstroNova by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in AstroNova by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AstroNova by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstroNova by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

