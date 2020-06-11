Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.94. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $6.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.45.

Shares of MTN opened at $189.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.