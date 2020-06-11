Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.96). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.01.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares in the company, valued at $986,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Earnings History and Estimates for Dave & Buster`s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comparing ON Semiconductor and CEVA
Comparing ON Semiconductor and CEVA
Stitch Fix Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Stitch Fix Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Increased by Analyst
Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Increased by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Raised by Oppenheimer
FY2021 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Raised by Oppenheimer
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Acuity Brands, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Acuity Brands, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Immersion Co. Boosted by Dougherty & Co
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Immersion Co. Boosted by Dougherty & Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report