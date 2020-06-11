Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.96). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.01.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares in the company, valued at $986,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

