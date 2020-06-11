Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Brady in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 8th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. Brady has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brady by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brady by 32.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

