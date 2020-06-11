Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Cut by Analyst

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $59.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.