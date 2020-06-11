Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) Raised by Analyst

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIA. TD Securities upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

CIA opened at C$2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $982.89 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.03. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$3.15.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

