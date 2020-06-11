Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Kathryn Mikells Purchases 5 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Kathryn Mikells bought 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,854 ($36.32) per share, for a total transaction of £142.70 ($181.62).
Kathryn Mikells also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Kathryn Mikells bought 6 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,618 ($33.32) per share, for a total transaction of £157.08 ($199.92).
Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,870 ($36.53) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($46.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,793.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,911.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
