Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Kathryn Mikells Purchases 5 Shares

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Kathryn Mikells bought 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,854 ($36.32) per share, for a total transaction of £142.70 ($181.62).

Kathryn Mikells also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Kathryn Mikells bought 6 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,618 ($33.32) per share, for a total transaction of £157.08 ($199.92).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,870 ($36.53) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($46.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,793.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,911.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06.

DGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,130 ($39.84) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($32.46) to GBX 3,250 ($41.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,130 ($39.84) to GBX 3,230 ($41.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,060 ($38.95) to GBX 3,660 ($46.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($40.73) to GBX 2,850 ($36.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,961.76 ($37.70).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comparing ON Semiconductor and CEVA
Comparing ON Semiconductor and CEVA
Stitch Fix Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Stitch Fix Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Increased by Analyst
Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Increased by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Raised by Oppenheimer
FY2021 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Raised by Oppenheimer
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Acuity Brands, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Acuity Brands, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Immersion Co. Boosted by Dougherty & Co
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Immersion Co. Boosted by Dougherty & Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report