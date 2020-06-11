Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Kathryn Mikells Purchases 5 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Kathryn Mikells bought 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,854 ($36.32) per share, for a total transaction of £142.70 ($181.62).

Kathryn Mikells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Kathryn Mikells bought 6 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,618 ($33.32) per share, for a total transaction of £157.08 ($199.92).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,870 ($36.53) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($46.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,793.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,911.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06.

DGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,130 ($39.84) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($32.46) to GBX 3,250 ($41.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,130 ($39.84) to GBX 3,230 ($41.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,060 ($38.95) to GBX 3,660 ($46.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($40.73) to GBX 2,850 ($36.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,961.76 ($37.70).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

