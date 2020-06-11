QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider David Smith Acquires 49 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith purchased 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($192.08).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, David Smith purchased 48 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £151.68 ($193.05).

QQ opened at GBX 303 ($3.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 394.40 ($5.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 307.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 334.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QQ. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.33) to GBX 355 ($4.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 367 ($4.67) to GBX 297 ($3.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 311 ($3.96) to GBX 285 ($3.63) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 332.83 ($4.24).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

