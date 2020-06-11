Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Insider Juan Colombás Acquires 339 Shares of Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Juan Colombás bought 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £125.43 ($159.64).

Juan Colombás also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

On Monday, May 11th, Juan Colombás bought 399 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £123.69 ($157.43).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 35.02 ($0.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 25.68 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.94). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a GBX 43 ($0.55) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 46 ($0.59) to GBX 40 ($0.51) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.79) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 48.14 ($0.61).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.