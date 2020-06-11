IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires £123.50 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 950 ($12.09) per share, with a total value of £123.50 ($157.18).
Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 17th, Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of IMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.04), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($51,917.14).
LON IMI opened at GBX 936 ($11.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 619.80 ($7.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 857.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 986.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About IMI
IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.
