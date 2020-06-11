IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires £123.50 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 950 ($12.09) per share, with a total value of £123.50 ($157.18).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of IMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.04), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($51,917.14).

LON IMI opened at GBX 936 ($11.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 619.80 ($7.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 857.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 986.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IMI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 1,150 ($14.64) to GBX 1,000 ($12.73) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,040 ($13.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.05) to GBX 1,110 ($14.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 979.33 ($12.46).

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

