Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,850.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOSS stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

