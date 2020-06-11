Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COOP. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

