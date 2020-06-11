Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 147.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOLV.B. HSBC set a SEK 140 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a SEK 118 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 150 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 190 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a SEK 147 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of Volvo stock opened at SEK 145.95 on Thursday. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 129.24 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 145.77.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

