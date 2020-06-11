freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.99 ($21.34).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($21.46) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($24.16) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.10 ($22.58) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €16.12 ($18.11) on Thursday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a one year high of €32.92 ($36.99). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.27 and a 200-day moving average of €18.42.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

