Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. G.Research raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 42.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.24.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 210.86% and a negative net margin of 798.18%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

