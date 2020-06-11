Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.88 ($24.58).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GYC. Barclays set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €21.28 ($23.91) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($18.66) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($22.63). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.76.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

