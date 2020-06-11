Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

WBT opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,308 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775,715 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 25.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,725,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 375,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

