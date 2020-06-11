Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.
WBT opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,308 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775,715 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 25.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,725,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 375,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
