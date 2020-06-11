SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,337,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,602 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 22.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,379,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,634,000 after acquiring an additional 440,889 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 67.2% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,234,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 898,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 50.4% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after acquiring an additional 448,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. SPX Flow has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. SPX Flow’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

