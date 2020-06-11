America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

CRMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.79. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $639.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.16 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gremp Jim Von acquired 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Bordelon acquired 1,325 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $58,114.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

