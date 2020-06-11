Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. TheStreet cut shares of CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.55. CAE has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CAE by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 67,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in CAE by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 42,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CAE by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CAE by 11.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,042,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.