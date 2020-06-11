China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

ZNH opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.72. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. Equities analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 6,440.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 177.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

