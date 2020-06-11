Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$8.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.20 and a 1-year high of C$29.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.34.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$328.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$327.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.