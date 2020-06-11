Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.93 ($26.89).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($26.40) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €21.08 ($23.69) on Thursday. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €12.99 ($14.60) and a 12 month high of €29.55 ($33.20). The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Analyst Recommendations for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

