Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 203.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth $323,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth $208,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Albany International by 74.6% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 72,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.76. Albany International has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

