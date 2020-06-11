ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

AHEXY opened at $25.07 on Thursday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

