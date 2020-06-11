Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAM shares. Citigroup downgraded Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

PAM opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Pampa Energia has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $761.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.80. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia in the first quarter worth about $108,742,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia in the first quarter worth about $3,208,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its holdings in Pampa Energia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,507,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208,406 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pampa Energia by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 754,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.