Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

Shares of ADRNY opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. Koninklijke Ahold has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.