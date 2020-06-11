Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 1,285.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

