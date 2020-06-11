Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,381.67 ($43.04).

RSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 3,450 ($43.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,500 ($44.55) to GBX 3,300 ($42.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,940 ($37.42) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($53.46) to GBX 4,300 ($54.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.18) price objective (up from GBX 2,750 ($35.00)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,962 ($50.43) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,719.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,632.89. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 31.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,234.51 ($28.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,348 ($55.34).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Analyst Recommendations for Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gossamer Bio Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Gossamer Bio Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Mr. Cooper Group Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Mr. Cooper Group Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Volvo AB Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Volvo AB Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
freenet AG Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
freenet AG Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Grand City Properties SA Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Grand City Properties SA Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report