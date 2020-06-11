Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,381.67 ($43.04).

RSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 3,450 ($43.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,500 ($44.55) to GBX 3,300 ($42.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,940 ($37.42) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($53.46) to GBX 4,300 ($54.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.18) price objective (up from GBX 2,750 ($35.00)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,962 ($50.43) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,719.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,632.89. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 31.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,234.51 ($28.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,348 ($55.34).

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

